Why iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) Stock Jumped 53.13% in Last Month?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT) dipped -3.29% to close Friday’s market session at $1.47, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.26 and $1.50 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 578022 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 1.70 million shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.52% within the last five trades and 53.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -86.09% in the last 6 months and -20.54% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ICCT stock is trading at a margin of 3.17%, 9.08% and -78.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ICCT deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -92.90 percent below its 52-week high and 61.33 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.