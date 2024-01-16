Why Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) Stock fell -58.02% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Marti Technologies Inc. (AMEX:MRT) raised 20.62% to close Friday’s market session at $0.86, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.70 and $0.86 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 743059 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 164.22K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 35.94% within the last five trades and 46.14% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -58.02% in the last 6 months and 20.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MRT stock is trading at a margin of 42.88%, 44.82% and -79.95% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MRT deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -95.17 percent below its 52-week high and 94.72 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -65.67. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.