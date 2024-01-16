Why Northann Corp. (AMEX:NCL) Stock dipped 7.09 percent on Friday?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Northann Corp. (AMEX:NCL) raised 7.09% to close Friday’s market session at $1.21, higher as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $1.14 and $1.30 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 839350 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 796.56K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.01% within the last five trades and -88.81% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. NCL stock is trading at a margin of -68.66%, -83.43% and -83.41% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NCL deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -94.60 percent below its 52-week high and 22.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.