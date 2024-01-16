Why VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) Stock declined -59.71% in Last Three Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of VCI Global Ltd (NASDAQ:VCIG) dipped -9.62% to close Friday’s market session at $1.41, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $0.9625 and $1.45 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 3154728 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 114.73K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated -30.88% within the last five trades and -40.25% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -56.48% in the last 6 months and -59.71% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VCIG stock is trading at a margin of -34.14%, -45.04% and -58.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VCIG deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -94.17 percent below its 52-week high and -6.00 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.