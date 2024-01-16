Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Stock higher 70.73% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The share price of Zoomcar Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) dipped -0.32% to close Friday’s market session at $6.30, lower as compared to yesterday’s close. The stock price fluctuated between $5.35 and $7.61 throughout the trading session with the volume trading being 521305 shares, which represented a significant variation when compared to the three months average volume of 466.26K shares. The firm’s stock price fluctuated 49.29% within the last five trades and -25.88% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -40.85% in the last 6 months and -44.44% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ZCAR stock is trading at a margin of -22.67%, -26.68% and -37.91% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZCAR deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -57.29 percent below its 52-week high and 157.14 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 6.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.