Facts about ABVC BioPharma Inc (ABVC) Stock that you might not know

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.67% within the last five trades and 19.09% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.44% in the last 6 months and 39.36% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ABVC stock is trading at a margin of -1.21%, -1.68% and -61.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABVC deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -86.35 percent below its 52-week high and 94.39 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -83.6. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.