Mega Matrix Corp (AMEX:MPU) stock is trading 403.36 percent above its 52-week low

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 77.56% within the last five trades and 89.73% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 95.07% in the last 6 months and 206.08% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MPU stock is trading at a margin of 70.02%, 110.21% and 113.74% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MPU deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -27.11 percent below its 52-week high and 403.36 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 40.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.