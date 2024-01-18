Analysts Rating: Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) Stock Won “an Overweight” Rating From JP Morgan

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on October 11, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -22.53% within the last five trades and -19.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -29.91% in the last 6 months and 42.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IREN stock is trading at a margin of -30.00%, -8.62% and 3.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.