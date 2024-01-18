Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $22.75 for Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) Stock

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) stock to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on January 11, 2024, according to finviz.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 0.39% within the last five trades and 8.38% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. VSTS stock is trading at a margin of 0.42%, 10.48% and 16.81% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, VSTS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -3.50 percent below its 52-week high and 49.60 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Vestis Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.70 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 15.96. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.10, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.46 percent of Vestis Corp shares are owned by insiders, and 23.68 percent are held by financial institutions. Pertz Douglas A, the Director at Vestis Corp (VSTS) has bought 5,120 shares of firm on Dec 15 at a price of $19.60 against the total amount of $0.1 million. In another inside trade, Pertz Douglas A, Director of Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) bought 5,250 shares of the firm on Dec 14 for a total worth of $0.1 million at a price of $19.10.