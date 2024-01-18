Elevai Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) stock Market Value Reached at $18.89 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -38.07% within the last five trades and -40.11% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ELAB stock is trading at a margin of -38.83%, -50.70% and -50.70% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ELAB deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -74.32 percent below its 52-week high and -19.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.