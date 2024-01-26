Are you thinking about selling now? Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock

DA Davidson raised the price target for the Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 10, 2023, according to finviz.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $1.13, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by 2.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $1.1. This is an average of 7 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $1.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is $1.06. According to 6 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $264.66M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $268.8M and a low estimate of $256.49M.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.75% within the last five trades and 0.48% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 25.82% in the last 6 months and 48.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ABCB stock is trading at a margin of 2.21%, 9.46% and 32.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ABCB deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -1.99 percent below its 52-week high and 86.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 31.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ameris Bancorp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 21.84 percent and the profit margin is 20.46 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $3.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) is 12.79. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.82. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.61 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.09, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 5.71 percent of Ameris Bancorp shares are owned by insiders, and 91.56 percent are held by financial institutions. Choate William Millard, the Director at Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) has bought 7,490 shares of firm on May 23 at a price of $33.38 against the total amount of $0.25 million. In another inside trade, McKendry William D, Chief Risk Officer of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) bought 1,000 shares of the firm on May 17 for a total worth of $30140.0 at a price of $30.14. An inside trade which took place on May 15, Chief Strategy Officer of Ameris Bancorp LaHaise James A bought 10,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.3 million at the cost of $29.65 per share.