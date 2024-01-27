Why Yoshitsu Co Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:TKLF) Stock Decreased -60.99 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -60.66% within the last five trades and -63.71% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.20% in the last 6 months and -69.90% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. TKLF stock is trading at a margin of -58.51%, -59.98% and -70.94% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TKLF deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -81.83 percent below its 52-week high and -28.75 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -40.27. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.