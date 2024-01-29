It’s not the right time to quit: Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 43.97% within the last five trades and 155.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 68.42% in the last 6 months and 150.53% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BFRG stock is trading at a margin of 84.17%, 119.02% and 87.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BFRG deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -25.89 percent below its 52-week high and 198.31 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -16.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.