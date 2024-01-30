Are there any attempts to gain ground? AERWINS Technologies Inc (AWIN) Stock

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2023) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.27M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.27M and a low estimate of $1.27M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.72% within the last five trades and -41.18% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.97% in the last 6 months and -20.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. AWIN stock is trading at a margin of -19.91%, -22.15% and -67.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.