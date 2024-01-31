The performance of Uranium Royalty Corp (UROY) Stock has improved

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.65% within the last five trades and 29.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 50.44% in the last 6 months and 29.92% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UROY stock is trading at a margin of 11.69%, 17.25% and 39.18% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, UROY deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -7.80 percent below its 52-week high and 89.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 40.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.