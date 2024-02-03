Top-line Growth is Likely to Be Driven by YS Biopharma Co Ltd (YS) Stock

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.1, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.06, which implies that the company surprised the market by -60.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.11. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.12. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $19.9M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $20.21M and a low estimate of $19.6M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -15.47% within the last five trades and -22.92% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -71.54% in the last 6 months and -24.49% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. YS stock is trading at a margin of -23.49%, -28.11% and -62.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.