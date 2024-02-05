Imperial Petroleum Inc (IMPP) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -9.64% within the last five trades and 7.98% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 7.98% in the last 6 months and 80.18% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. IMPP stock is trading at a margin of -4.26%, 20.79% and 24.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, IMPP deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -46.71 percent below its 52-week high and 158.05 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 16.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.