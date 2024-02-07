Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) Stock: Thought Concerns

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 29, 2024, according to finviz.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.07. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.13 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.02. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $396.41M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $441.8M and a low estimate of $373M.