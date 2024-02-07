Why C3is Inc (NASDAQ:CISS) Stock fell -77.64% in Last Six Months?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -16.05% within the last five trades and -79.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -77.64% in the last 6 months and -67.99% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. CISS stock is trading at a margin of -49.93%, -67.84% and -81.84% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CISS deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -99.33 percent below its 52-week high and 22.74 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -73.92. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.