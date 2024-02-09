Jin Medical International Ltd (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Stock is trading at a margin of 49.61% From 20-Day SMA

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 8.23% within the last five trades and 185.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 2453.69% in the last 6 months and 2789.63% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ZJYL stock is trading at a margin of 49.61%, 118.86% and 577.25% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ZJYL deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -49.16 percent below its 52-week high and 5255.37 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 356.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.