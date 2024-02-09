The performance of Huadi International Group Co Ltd (HUDI) Stock has improved

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 35.36% within the last five trades and 20.68% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -17.21% in the last 6 months and 7.88% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. HUDI stock is trading at a margin of 30.13%, 22.18% and -6.44% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, HUDI deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -75.99 percent below its 52-week high and 42.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -56.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.