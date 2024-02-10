The Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) Stock expansion path ahead

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.84% within the last five trades and 175.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 183.31% in the last 6 months and 205.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DWAC stock is trading at a margin of 30.20%, 88.49% and 171.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DWAC deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -19.91 percent below its 52-week high and 281.12 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 100.59. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.