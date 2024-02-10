The idea of catching Millennium Group International Holdings Ltd (MGIH) Stock might be a good one

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 1.98% within the last five trades and -14.16% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -58.80% in the last 6 months and 6.19% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. MGIH stock is trading at a margin of -7.60%, -16.15% and -36.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MGIH deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -77.77 percent below its 52-week high and 15.73 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -61.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.