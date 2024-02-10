There Is Nothing Like Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock

Goldman raised the price target for the Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 05, 2024, according to finviz.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.05, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.05, which implies that the company surprised the market by 100.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.08. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.1 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.05. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $196.15M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $196.48M and a low estimate of $195.97M.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.36% within the last five trades and 13.97% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. KVYO stock is trading at a margin of 16.07%, 9.22% and 4.14% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KVYO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -23.31 percent below its 52-week high and 26.49 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Klaviyo Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $7.83 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 8.64, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 91.50 percent of Klaviyo Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 8.97 percent are held by financial institutions. SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, the 10% Owner at Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has sold 1,770,318 shares of firm on Oct 23 at a price of $28.32 against the total amount of $50.14 million. In another inside trade, Accomplice Fund I, L.P., 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) sold 637,049 shares of the firm on Oct 23 for a total worth of $18.04 million at a price of $28.32. An inside trade which took place on Oct 23, 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc Astral Capital ABEH, LLC sold 294,008 shares of firm against total price of $8.33 million at the cost of $28.32 per share.