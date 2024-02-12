Griid Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:GRDI) stock Market Value Reached at $189.22 million: What Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.02% within the last five trades and -51.91% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year.

As of the close of trading, GRDI deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading N/A below its 52-week high and N/A above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.