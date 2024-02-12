Is Maison Solutions Inc. (MSS) Stock a good value investment?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 66.49% within the last five trades and 73.33% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. MSS stock is trading at a margin of 78.56%, -66.05% and -74.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MSS deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -93.21 percent below its 52-week high and 130.50 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.