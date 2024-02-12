The Novo Integrated Sciences Inc (NVOS) Stock expansion path ahead

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.41% within the last five trades and 3.56% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -11.73% in the last 6 months and -57.06% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NVOS stock is trading at a margin of 0.09%, -21.71% and -55.76% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NVOS deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -86.44 percent below its 52-week high and 19.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -45.98. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.