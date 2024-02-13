What does Jayud Global Logistics Ltd (JYD) Stock have to offer?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 27.79% within the last five trades and -1.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -65.47% in the last 6 months and -43.94% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JYD stock is trading at a margin of 22.64%, -29.46% and -53.33% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, JYD deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -88.50 percent below its 52-week high and 40.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -61.3. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.