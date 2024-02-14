Despite the lack of deep value, there is something else: CBL International Ltd (BANL) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.16% within the last five trades and 10.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -1.61% in the last 6 months and -4.13% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BANL stock is trading at a margin of 5.15%, 4.20% and -25.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BANL deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -93.05 percent below its 52-week high and 79.47 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -50.4. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.