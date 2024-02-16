Wah Fu Education Group Ltd (WAFU) Stock offers help to cash-strapped investors

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.91% within the last five trades and 9.31% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.48% in the last 6 months and 18.00% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. WAFU stock is trading at a margin of 10.18%, 11.25% and 7.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, WAFU deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -54.30 percent below its 52-week high and 41.59 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -1.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.