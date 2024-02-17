Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) Stock

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on February 07, 2024, according to finviz.
Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts
It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.14. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.4 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.02. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $344.56M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $441.8M and a low estimate of $189M.
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.16% within the last five trades and -8.86% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ALTM stock is trading at a margin of 2.40%, -6.12% and -6.12% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
As of the close of trading, ALTM deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -32.05 percent below its 52-week high and 19.04 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -64.93. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.