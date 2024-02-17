Why MariaDB Plc (NYSE:MRDB) Stock down -10.53% in Last Week?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -10.53% within the last five trades and 88.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.35% in the last 6 months and -10.99% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MRDB stock is trading at a margin of 28.49%, 22.61% and -45.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MRDB deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -90.12 percent below its 52-week high and 119.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -90.64. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.