A good growth outlook is seen for Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc (CTNT) Stock by analysts

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.01. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.01 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.01. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $10.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $10.8M and a low estimate of $10.8M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.36% within the last five trades and 56.10% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -17.60% in the last 6 months and 32.41% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CTNT stock is trading at a margin of 42.62%, 43.10% and 9.73% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.