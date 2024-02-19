Eightco Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OCTO) Stock Price Advanced 1.73% to $0.72

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 16.37% within the last five trades and 53.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -2.50% in the last 6 months and 32.39% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. OCTO stock is trading at a margin of 17.16%, 26.46% and -26.62% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, OCTO deals in the Consumer Cyclical domain. The stock is trading -92.48 percent below its 52-week high and 67.87 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.76. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.