Facts about Nukkleus Inc (NUKK) Stock that you might not know

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 30.48% within the last five trades and 28.57% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -84.58% in the last 6 months and -84.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NUKK stock is trading at a margin of 24.67%, -57.13% and -81.37% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, NUKK deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -88.53 percent below its 52-week high and 65.35 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -80.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.