How MultiSensor AI Holdings Inc. (MSAI) Stock converts water flow into cash flow

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 68.72% within the last five trades and 26.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -68.24% in the last 6 months and -69.68% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MSAI stock is trading at a margin of 43.89%, -27.05% and -63.22% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, MSAI deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -76.50 percent below its 52-week high and 74.07 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -61.9. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.