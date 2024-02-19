If you still want to check out Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (BFRG) Stock, you should do so again

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -12.38% within the last five trades and 12.85% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 40.71% in the last 6 months and 33.84% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. BFRG stock is trading at a margin of -16.82%, 16.01% and 19.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BFRG deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -53.79 percent below its 52-week high and 86.02 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -38.8. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.