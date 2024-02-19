Lixiang Education Holding Co Ltd ADR (LXEH) Stock: Amazing technical data that you never knew existed

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.41% within the last five trades and 12.53% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 409.16% in the last 6 months and 316.96% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. LXEH stock is trading at a margin of 10.68%, 51.42% and 204.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LXEH deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -33.85 percent below its 52-week high and 1055.94 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 59.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.