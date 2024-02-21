A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) Stock

B. Riley Securities lowered the price target for the Cinemark Holdings Inc (NYSE:CNK) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 20, 2023 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Equal weight to an Underweight with a price target of $13 for CNK stock. The research report from ROTH MKM has reiterated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $16. The stock was downgraded by JP Morgan, who disclosed in a research note on July 19, 2023, from Overweight to Neutral and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published July 12, 2023, B. Riley Securities analysts upgraded the Cinemark Holdings Inc stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $20.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.67% within the last five trades and 15.30% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -8.52% in the last 6 months and 15.14% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CNK stock is trading at a margin of 12.12%, 14.08% and 2.77% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.