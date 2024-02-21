Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) Stock lower -37.97% in This Year: What’s Happened?

Barclays lowered the price target for the Argo Blockchain Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ARBK) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal weight”. The rating was released on October 10, 2022, according to finviz. The research report from ROTH Capital has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $27. The stock was initiated by Jefferies, who disclosed in a research note on October 18, 2021, to Buy and set the price objective to $30. In their research brief published October 18, 2021, Canaccord Genuity analysts initiated the Argo Blockchain Plc ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $24.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -18.60% within the last five trades and 23.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 118.87% in the last 6 months and 91.74% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ARBK stock is trading at a margin of 5.84%, -3.62% and 49.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.