Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) Stock Price Slipped -1.54% to $10.20

Daiwa Securities raised the price target for the Bilibili Inc ADR (NASDAQ:BILI) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 19, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on December 04, 2023 by UBS that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $13.20 for BILI stock. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $10. In their research brief published November 06, 2023, Mizuho analysts initiated the Bilibili Inc ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $18.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.3 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.26, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.04, which implies that the company surprised the market by -15.40%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.22. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.18 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.28. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $885.99M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $893.06M and a low estimate of $883.12M.