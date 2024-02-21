Can Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (TV) Stock rise from its doldrums?

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR (NYSE:TV) stock from “an Overweight” to “an Equal-weight”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 05, 2023 by BofA Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $4.70 for TV stock. The research report from Goldman has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $6.10. The stock was downgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on April 19, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $6. In their research brief published November 29, 2022, BofA Securities analysts downgraded the Grupo Televisa SAB ADR stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $6.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.03, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -233.30%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.02. This is an average of 3 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.07. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $1.05B is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $1.07B and a low estimate of $1.04B.