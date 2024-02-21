Consensus Analyst Estimated Price Target of $42.00 for Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock

FBR & Co. lowered the price target for the Energy Focus Inc (NASDAQ:EFOI) stock to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on May 05, 2017, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2016 by The Benchmark Company that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $5 for EFOI stock. The research report from FBR Capital has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was reiterated by FBR Capital, who disclosed in a research note on May 12, 2016, to Outperform and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published March 31, 2016, FBR Capital analysts reiterated the Energy Focus Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $12.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.35 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.2, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.15, which implies that the company surprised the market by -75.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $3.8M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $3.8M and a low estimate of $3.8M.