Englobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) Stock is trading Lower -30.31% From 200-Day SMA

KeyBanc Capital Mkts raised the price target for the Englobal Corporation (NASDAQ:ENG) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on August 21, 2012, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 17, 2009 by Lazard Capital Mkts that reiterated the stock to a Buy with a price target of $6 for ENG stock. The stock was reiterated by Lazard Capital, who disclosed in a research note on August 08, 2008, to Buy and set the price objective to $20. In their research brief published August 08, 2008, Jesup & Lamont analysts reiterated the Englobal Corporation stock to Buy with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.07 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.05, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by -40.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2022) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $8.41M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $14.16M and a low estimate of $14.16M.