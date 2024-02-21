Gaxos.AI Inc (NASDAQ:GXAI) Stock higher 84.44% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 194.27% within the last five trades and 153.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 17.11% in the last 6 months and 109.03% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GXAI stock is trading at a margin of 152.30%, 110.21% and 19.64% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GXAI deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -86.22 percent below its 52-week high and 246.85 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -88.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.