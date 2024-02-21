If you still want to check out Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) Stock, you should do so again

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) stock to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on February 07, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Macquarie has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $7.30.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.14. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.4 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.02. According to 4 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $344.56M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $441.8M and a low estimate of $189M.