Is DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (DOYU) Stock Paving the Way for Earnings?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:DOYU) stock from “an Underweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on April 14, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 22, 2022 by Citigroup that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Sell with a price target of $1.10 for DOYU stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underweight, with a price target set at $1.20. The stock was resumed by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on December 27, 2021, to Underperform and set the price objective to $3.30. In their research brief published July 13, 2021, China Renaissance analysts resumed the DouYu International Holdings Ltd ADR stock to Hold with a price target of $6.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.03, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.02. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.02 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.02. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $173.38M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $173.56M and a low estimate of $173.2M.