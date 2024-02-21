Is James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Stock worth its current valuation?

Truist lowered the price target for the James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on November 09, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 09, 2023 by Keefe Bruyette that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Mkt perform with a price target of $14 for JRVR stock. The research report from Barclays has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $12. In their research brief published November 12, 2021, Keefe Bruyette analysts upgraded the James River Group Holdings Ltd stock from Mkt Perform to Outperform with a price target of $35.

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.47, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 2.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is $0.44. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.5 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.38. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $146.18M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $216.8M and a low estimate of $109M.