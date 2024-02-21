MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Stock Price Settled at $19.15: What’s Resulting?

Needham lowered the price target for the MaxLinear Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 01, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 03, 2024 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $25 for MXL stock. The research report from ROTH MKM has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $18. The stock was downgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on October 19, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $23. In their research brief published August 01, 2023, Loop Capital analysts downgraded the MaxLinear Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.01, which indicates the company missed its estimate by $0, which implies that the company surprised the market by 0.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.18. This is an average of 10 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.32. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $94.03M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $95.13M and a low estimate of $85.2M.