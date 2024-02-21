OneMedNet Corp. (NASDAQ:ONMD) stock is trading -93.04 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.68% within the last five trades and 118.63% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -91.40% in the last 6 months and -78.87% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ONMD stock is trading at a margin of -8.51%, 0.71% and -87.29% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ONMD deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -93.04 percent below its 52-week high and 123.83 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -82.63. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.